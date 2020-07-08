VPD welcomes six new officers

VALDOSTA – Six new officers were sworn in Tuesday at the Valdosta Police Department.
Billy Cribb, Endrea Carter, Andrea Cartagena, Anamalia Stogner, Aakash Patel and Joshua Van Deraa are the newest members of Valdosta's police force, city officials said in a statement.
Southern Circuit Judge Richard M. Cowart led the swearing-in ceremony.
After participating in in-service training with the VPD training division, the six were supposed to start the police academy in March but were pushed to May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said.
They went through an accelerated program that consisted of working 12-hour days and weekends in order to graduate in June and not further delay the training schedule.
The group will start field training this month, which usually lasts about 10-12 weeks. The new officers will go through close to 20 weeks of training, city officials said.
“I knew that I wanted to work for the Valdosta Police Department because they are highly accredited and do a lot for the community and that has always been an attribute I hold dear to my heart,” Stogner said.
