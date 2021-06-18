VPD: Watch out for thefts from vehicles

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is warning residents to be vigilant of a possible rise in thefts from vehicles.
"With the warming weather and schools being out there is often an increase in these types of cases," police said in a statement. "Items with significant value along with items of almost no value are often taken. The most common entry point into the vehicles is unlocked doors."
Police officers ask everyone before leaving vehicles unattended, remove any items of value and lock the doors.
“If you hear of anyone committing these types of crimes notify the police and help us prevent these types of crimes. The tips we receive from citizens are essential in helping us solve crime,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.