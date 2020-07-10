VPD, VFD to compete in charity blood drive

VALDOSTA – It’s Team VPD against Team VFD once again.
The Valdosta Police Department will face the Valdosta Fire Department in the annual Battle of the Badges Guns vs. Hoses blood drive.
The event – which benefits the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia – is held 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, in the multipurpose room of the Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St.
Residents will give blood on behalf of either the VPD or the VFD.
“Saving lives is what we do,” Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said in a statement. “This competitive blood drive allows us to have a little fun while contributing to a vital need in our community.”
In 2019, the VPD won the Guns vs. Hoses trophy for the first time in five years by collecting the most blood donations.
“At the end of the day, it’s not about which team wins,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement, "it’s really about ‘Team Valdosta’ pitching in to help our own in times when people need us the most.”
Along with the general public, donors may include city employees, retirees, their family members and their friends, according to a city statement.
Registration is encouraged but not required, the statement said.
Visit redcrossblood.org and enter keyword cityval to make an appointment.
Call the Valdosta Fire Department at (229) 333-1836 or the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293-3102 for more information.
