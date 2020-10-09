VALDOSTA — Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department have released monthly call stats for September 2020 via social media.
During the month, VPD reports responding to 5,382 calls and 305 traffic accidents. The department received 98 crime lab cases and 180 investigation cases. There have been 482 hours of training for the month.
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to 325 total calls for the month. Calls were broken down into 82 medical calls, 10 structure fires, 11 other fires, 92 fire alarms, 61 vehicle accidents, 65 other hazards and 4 calls for mutual aid.
The City of Valdosta plans to continue posting updates monthly for the departments on their respective Facebook pages, said Ashlyn Johnson, Valdosta public information officer.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
