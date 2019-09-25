VPD traffic unit recognized

VALDOSTA — Officers representing the Valdosta Police Department attended the 20th annual awards banquet for the Georgia Governor’s Challenge in Macon.
The banquet is hosted by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The Governor’s Challenge is "designed to recognize law-enforcement agencies for their outstanding achievements in highway safety enforcement and education," city officials said. "Agencies are evaluated on not only their traffic-enforcement initiatives, but also for innovative problem solving in the community, using public information activities and creating departmental policies that support their traffic-enforcement campaign efforts."
The Valdosta Police Department placed third this year among agencies its size in the state, city officials said. The recognition is based on department policies, training and incentives. Also necessary in the recognition is public information and education, enforcement, effectiveness and quality of their application.
“It is estimated that well over 100,000 motorists travel through our city on a daily basis for work and commerce. This is great recognition for the Valdosta Police Department’s Traffic Unit, who are dedicated to educating citizens and enforcing traffic laws that ensure our citizens have safe travels,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.