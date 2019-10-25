VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is hiring again.
The VPD hosts an open testing event 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Valdosta City Annex, according to police officials.
Testing is the initial step in the hiring process for VPD candidates.
The minimum requirements for applicants are being at least 21 years of age, being a United States citizen, not having any felony convictions, not having any family violence-relation conviction, having a high school diploma or GED and having a valid driver's license.
The Valdosta City Annex is located at 300 N. Lee St.
For more information, contact VPD Lt. Scottie Johns at sjohns@valdostacity.com or call (229) 293-3107.
