VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department is hiring. 

Open testing will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St., police officials said. 

"This test is the initial stage of the hiring process and it could lead to a fantastic career in law enforcement at one of the finest police departments in the nation," according to a VPD statement. "We offer a competitive salary, great medical and retirement benefits."

Minimum Requirements:

• Must be at least 21 years of age.

• Must be a U.S. citizen.

• Cannot have any felony convictions, according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8.

• Cannot have any family violence-related convictions, according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1.

• Must have a high school diploma or GED.

• Must have valid driver’s license.

For information on the process and benefits, email VPD Lt. Scottie Johns, sjohns@valdostacity.com or call (229) 293-3107.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you