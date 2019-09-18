VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department is hiring.
Open testing will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St., police officials said.
"This test is the initial stage of the hiring process and it could lead to a fantastic career in law enforcement at one of the finest police departments in the nation," according to a VPD statement. "We offer a competitive salary, great medical and retirement benefits."
Minimum Requirements:
• Must be at least 21 years of age.
• Must be a U.S. citizen.
• Cannot have any felony convictions, according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8.
• Cannot have any family violence-related convictions, according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1.
• Must have a high school diploma or GED.
• Must have valid driver’s license.
For information on the process and benefits, email VPD Lt. Scottie Johns, sjohns@valdostacity.com or call (229) 293-3107.
