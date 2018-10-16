VPD recognizes officers

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department honored nine personnel during a promotion, service and department awards ceremony.
City officials, government employees and residents gathered to honor the service of the outstanding men and women who make up the city’s police force, according to city officials.
“When you have someone that has given their life, 20 to 30 years to this department is outstanding. They need to be recognized for a job well done,” Interim Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “The two individuals who received the lifesaving award truly did save lives with their actions. They have shown us their commitment to law enforcement while on or off duty. We are so proud of them.”
The full list of awards and promotions observed during the ceremony:
Promotion to Sergeant: Sgt. Brett Boyd, Sgt. Colby Clark.
Thirty-Year Service Award: Capt. Patricia McGriff, Lt. Earl Durrance.
Twenty-Year Service Award: Sgt. Alex Adair, Sgt. Billy Wheeler, Officer Lynly Penn.
2018 Lifesaving Award: Officer James Turner, Crime Scene Technician Tracy Haddix.
McGriff has been with the police department for 30 years. She started as a patrol officer and was promoted through the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and captain, police said.
Durrance has been with the department for 30 years. He started as a patrol officer, worked on the traffic unit, and was promoted to sergeant over traffic, then lieutenant on shift. He is lieutenant over specialized units to include P.S. and traffic, and school resource officers.
Adair has been with the department for 20 years. He first worked on the traffic unit and crime lab. He is a sergeant on C shift.
Wheeler has been with the department for 20 years. He has worked road patrol, and has been a member of bicycle patrol, crisis negotiations unit and tactical robot unit.
Penn started as a patrol officer 20 years ago, and has been a person crimes detective. He is at the Valdosta Regional Airport.
On April 21, Turner responded to a single-vehicle accident on Norman Drive. He found the driver of the vehicle unconscious and not breathing. Turner could not locate a pulse. He pulled the victim from the vehicle and administered CPR while additional emergency personnel arrived. Paramedics were able to detect a heartbeat and the patient began to breathe independently. The patient was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and continued to improve several days later. The quick and decisive actions taken by Turner proved instrumental in preserving the life of this resident, police said.
On Saturday, May 12, Haddix was off duty and was hiking with family in Pine Mountain. While walking on a trail, she encountered an unconscious male who appeared to have collapsed while hiking thus striking his head. Haddix notified park personnel about their location and person’s condition as she began to stabilize the man. Harris County Emergency Management personnel said the man apparently had heat stroke. The man has since recovered from this medical emergency, police said. Haddix’s quick and decisive actions were instrumental in preserving the man's life. Haddix displayed the selfless act of jumping into a situation even when off duty. She truly exemplified that officer’s never truly go off duty as they will “serve and protect” no matter the situation, police said.
Clark began his career at the Valdosta Police Department in September 2009 in the Bureau of Patrol. In 2012, he transferred to the Bureau of Crimes Against Property Unit until he transferred to the crimes against persons unit. In 2018, Detective Clark was promoted to the rank of sergeant over the VPD narcotics unit. Clark is a member of the crisis negotiations unit.
Boyd began his career at the Valdosta Police Department in August 2015 in the Bureau of Patrol. In July, Boyd was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the VPD training unit. He has been in law enforcement for 10 years. He started his career in Gwinnett County. Boyd is a member of the tactical operations unit.
