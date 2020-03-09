VPD promotes, honors officers

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department honored 13 personnel recently during a promotions and awards ceremony.
City officials, employees and residents gathered to "honor the dedicated service of the outstanding men and women who make up the city’s police force," city officials said.
“This group of officers demonstrated the skills and discipline needed to be effective leaders,” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said. “I am certainly proud to have them as members of the city’s police force.”
Promotions and honors include:
Life Saving Award: Sgt. Brad Ingram, Detective Paul Garland, Officer Brandon Durrance, Officer Alexander Scheib, Officer Shaun Jones, Officer Ryan Willis.
– On Jan. 5, Ingram, Garland, Durrance and Scheib were instrumental in assisting a resident "who appeared to be attempting to end their life," according to city officials. The four officers worked in tandem to give verbal commands, distract and contain the resident without harm to anyone. The resident was transported for medical treatment and survived.
– Jones and Willis responded Nov. 21 to S.L. Mason Elementary School November in reference to a code blue. Upon arrival, a child was found to be with no respiration or heartbeat after a choking incident, city officials said.
Jones made efforts to make sure the airway was clear and started rescue breathing. Willis quickly arrived and started compressions as Jones continued the rescue breathing.
The student was transported to South Georgia Medical Center and later was stable enough to be life-flighted to Tallahassee, Fla. Subsequently, the child passed away a few days later.
"However, the life-sustaining actions taken by our officers was instrumental in allowing the child’s parents, who were in New York at the time of the incident, to see him while he was still alive," city officials said. "SGMC paramedics confirmed the CPR given by the officers was crucial in the child’s initial survival."
Purple Heart Award: Capt. Brent Johnson.
– Johnson received a serious injury to his right arm during a physical encounter with a wanted offender, city officials said.
"Capt. Johnson was attempting to detain a person who had an arrest warrant when the suspect began to fight and struggle with him," city officials said. "During the struggle, the suspect was grabbing at Capt. Johnson’s gun belt."
Johnson took the suspect to the ground to gain better control of him. Johnson injured his elbow when he struck the pavement.
The struggle continued for several minutes until backup arrived, and the offender was handcuffed.
Johnson fractured his right elbow area; he needed surgery to repair his broken bone and torn tendons.
Promotion to captain: Capt. Earl Durrance, 32 years of service.
Promotion to lieutenant: Lt. J.B. Jones, 19 years of service.
Promotion to sergeant: Sgt. Travis Kiser, four years of service.
