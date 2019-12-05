VALDOSTA – Police say they stopped a man from breaking into cars earlier this week, according to a police report released Thursday.
At 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call that a suspect was trying to open the doors of several vehicles along the 300 block of Norman Drive, the statement said. Officers observed the offender checking door handles on various vehicles.
Polo Thompson, 23, of Cleveland, Ohio was detained on site without incident and transported to the Lowndes County Jail on a charge of felony criminal attempt to commit theft by entering an auto, according to the statement.
“We are thankful the witness called this suspicious activity in immediately allowing officers to get on scene and actually observe the offender in action. Everyone needs to ensure they are locking their vehicle doors and never leave anything of value in plain sight,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
