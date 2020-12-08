VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is partnering with Pizza Hut and Toys for Tots to collect toy donations for families in need during the holiday season.
The police department is collecting unwrapped toys that can be dropped off in the Police Department Lobby collection box, 500 N. Toombs St. Donations can be dropped off 24/7, police said in a statement, or at any of the Pizza Hut locations in Valdosta or Lake Park during regular business hours. Donations will be collected until Dec. 25.
“We are always trying to build relationships between the police department and the community. This is one way we can give back by partnering with a local organization to help those in need during the holiday season and COVID-19 pandemic,” said Randall Hancock, community policing officer.
