VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is partnering with New Territory Outreach Ministries to collect items to send to Louisiana to assist in the Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.
If residents are interested in donating any of the listed items – police ask people to donate no other items – to the relief effort, they can drop off the items at the Valdosta Police Department lobby, which is open 24/7, on Toombs Street or 307 E. Jane St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Needed Items (new and unopened):
– Bottled Water
– Batteries
– Flashlights
– Non-Perishable Food
– Duct Tape
– Diapers/Wipes
– Hand Sanitizer
– Tarps
– Plastic Sheeting
For more information, call Community Policing Officer Randall Hancock, (229)-242-2606, ext. 4090.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.