VPD partners with food drive

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is collecting food to be donated to the Citizens Against Violence Venture Club Food Pantry program.
The police department is collecting specific non-perishable food items that can be dropped off in the police department lobby collection box, 500 N. Toombs St., city officials said in a statement, adding donations can be dropped 24/7.
Or donations can be given at the Citizens Against Violence building, 624 E. Jane St.; donations can be dropped off 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday. Donations will be collected until Dec. 1, city officials said.
Items needed include:
– Canned vegetables.
– Canned fruit.
– Canned chicken/beef.
– Canned soup/stew.
– Canned tuna.
– Canned Vienna sausage.
– Canned pork and beans.
– Dried beans.
– Spaghetti noodles.
– Spaghetti sauce.
– Granola bars.
– Cookies.
– Cooking oil.
– Bags of corn meal/flour.
– Peanut butter.
– Boxed cereal.
– Ramen noodles.
– Instant potatoes.
– Powdered milk.
– Rice.
– Crackers.
– Packaged baby formula.
“We are always trying to build relationships between the Police Department and the community. This is one way we can give back by partnering with a local organization to help those in need during the holiday season and COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Randall Hancock, community policing officer.
