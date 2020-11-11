VPD partners with food drive

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is collecting food to be donated to the Citizens Against Violence Venture Club Food Pantry program.

The police department is collecting specific non-perishable food items that can be dropped off in the police department lobby collection box, 500 N. Toombs St., city officials said in a statement, adding donations can be dropped 24/7.

Or donations can be given at the Citizens Against Violence building, 624 E. Jane St.; donations can be dropped off 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday. Donations will be collected until Dec. 1, city officials said.

Items needed include:

– Canned vegetables.

– Canned fruit.

– Canned chicken/beef.

– Canned soup/stew.

– Canned tuna.

– Canned Vienna sausage.

– Canned pork and beans.

– Dried beans.

– Spaghetti noodles.

– Spaghetti sauce.

– Granola bars.

– Cookies.

– Cooking oil.

– Bags of corn meal/flour.

– Peanut butter.

– Boxed cereal.

– Ramen noodles.

– Instant potatoes.

– Powdered milk.

– Rice.

– Crackers.

– Packaged baby formula.

“We are always trying to build relationships between the Police Department and the community. This is one way we can give back by partnering with a local organization to help those in need during the holiday season and COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Randall Hancock, community policing officer.

