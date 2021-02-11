VPD officers recognized

VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta police officers were recognized this week for saving a young child.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan presented officers Dmitry Zimin, James Turner, Preston White and Alberto Castellanos – all of the Valdosta Police Department – with a departmental challenge coin, according to a statement from the city.
On Jan. 21, a mom rushed to the hospital as her child was having a seizure in the car, city officials said. The mom told emergency 911 that her child was unresponsive, and once officers located the car, they helped the child, according to the statement.
Police decided to take the child to the hospital; Castellanos drove while White held the child in the back of his patrol car.
Zimin and Turner blocked intersections "to assist Officer Castellanos (in) getting to the hospital quickly and safely," city officials said.
The mom called VPD Feb. 5 to inform them "that the quick actions of these officers saved her child’s life," the statement read.
