VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department is seeking/hiring qualified applicants for the position of police officer.
The VPD is holding an open testing hiring event, 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, police officials said in a statement.
"We allow entrance 30 minutes prior to the testing time," police officials said. "Once you have successfully completed the process, VPD will send you to the academy already employed with the City of Valdosta, which means you will be getting paid while attending training. If you are already a sworn law enforcement officer, you do not need to attend the testing, simply turn in an application for employment."
Police ask everyone who attends to wear a protective face covering and if not feeling well to plan on attending a later testing date. The testing will be at Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St.
"The test is the initial stage of the hiring process and it could lead to a fantastic career in law enforcement at one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation," police officials said. "We offer a competitive salary, great medical and retirement benefits. Must be able to perform all public safety duties as required by the department."
Applicants taking the test will need to bring a driver’s license and $15, which is the testing fee.
Minimum Requirements:
– Applicant must be at least 21 years of age.
– Applicant must a Unites States citizen.
– Applicant cannot have any felony convictions according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8.
– Applicant cannot have any family violence-related convictions according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1.
– Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED.
– Applicant must have a valid driver’s license.
Salary Information:
– $39,669.40 Base Police Officer Salary ($19.07 per hour)
– $40,669.36 Partial College Incentive ($19.55 per hour)
– $41,669.32 Full College Incentive ($20.03 per hour)
The Valdosta Police Department is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.
Applications for the position of police officer remains open and dates and times of entry level test will be posted periodically on the City of Valdosta website www.valdostacity.com. For information on the process and benefits, email Lt. Sabrina Smith at swsmith@valdostacity.com or call (229) 293-3099.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.