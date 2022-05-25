VPD hosts hiring event

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department will host an open test hiring event, 6 p.m., June 2, at the Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St., to recruit more law enforcement officers.
The test will be the initial stage of the hiring process, city officials said in a statement.
Entrance will be allowed 30 minutes prior to the testing time. Applicants will need to bring their driver’s license and $15 in cash for the testing fee. Once testing is complete, the VPD will send selected participants to the police academy, which will host paid training courses.
Someone who is already a sworn law enforcement officer does not need to retest but can turn in an application for employment. Face masks are a requirement and anyone not feeling well will be asked to attend a later test date, city officials said.
The minimum requirements are:
– Applicants must be at least 21 years of age.
– Applicants must be a United States citizen.
– Applicants cannot have any felony convictions according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8.
– Applicant cannot have any family violence-related convictions according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1.
– Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED.
– Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.
The base police officer salary will be $40,859.48 annually/$19.64 per hour. A partial college incentive salary will be $41,859.44 annually/$20.12 per hour) and a full college incentive is $42, 859.40 annually/$20.61 per hour.
Applications for the position of police officer remain open and dates and times of entry-level test will be posted periodically on the City of Valdosta website www.valdostacity.com. For information on the process and benefits, email Lt. Sabrina Smith at swsmith@valdostacity.com or call her at (229) 293-3099.
