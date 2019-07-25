VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department is looking for people who want a challenging and rewarding career.
"A career in law enforcement is for those who like to solve problems and help others," according to a statement from the police department. "If interested, we are looking for you."
The Valdosta Police Department holds an open testing session for anyone interested in becoming a police officer with the VPD.
If a person meets the requirements, bring identification and $15 cash (for scoring fee), 9 a.m., Aug. 17, to the City Hall Annex Building, 300 N. Lee St. Doors open 8:30 a.m. The test will be for the Police Academy starting Jan. 2, police said.
Minimum Requirements
• At least 21 years of age.
• A United States citizen.
• No felony convictions according to O.C.G.A. 35-8-8.
• No family violence related convictions according to O.C.G.A. 19-13-1.
• At least a minimum of a high school diploma or GED.
• A valid driver's license.
Hiring Process
Applicants who pass the initial test are required to complete a detailed supplemental application and take a standardized test for entrance to the Police Academy.
The next stage in seeking employment is an interview with the chief of police or designee. Applicants who have a favorable interview are then scheduled for a polygraph exam, followed by a physical agility test and a conditional job offer.
An offer of employment is proceeded by a psychological test, final interview with the chief of police or designee, physical exam, drug screen and final employment offer by the human resource director and city manager.
Accepted applicants will be required to enter into a training agreement, police said. Georgia POST-certified law-enforcement officers are encouraged to apply.
VPD Career Opportunities
• Patrol.
• Traffic unit.
• Power squad.
• K9.
• Tactical operations unit.
• Detective (person's crime unit, burglary unit, property crimes unit, narcotics).
• Crime scene technician.
• School resource officer.
• Hostage negotiation unit.
• Field training officer.
• Promotional opportunities (ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, captain and commander).
If anyone has questions, contact VPD Lt. Scottie Johns, (229)-293-3107 or sjohns@valdostacity.com.
