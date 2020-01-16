VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is preparing for the 31st session of the Citizen’s Police Academy which will be held each Thursday evenings from March 5 through May 7.
"The goal of this 10-week program is to give citizens a better understanding of the internal workings of a modern-day law-enforcement agency and at the same time, promote a team concept between the Valdosta Police Department and the citizens we serve," according to the VPD.
During the academy, students are exposed to a variety of topics to give them a more in-depth understanding of law enforcement, police said. Students will be given a tour of the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Lab, a tour of the Emergency 911 Center, a tour of Valdosta State Prison, shooting simulation training, the opportunity to ride along with patrol officers, as well as an introduction to the function and mission of each bureau within the department.
There are no fees to attend and all materials needed are furnished free of charge. The students will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursdays during the 10-week class and there will be a graduation ceremony at the end of the academy.
Residents should contact Capt. Kari Williams, (229) 293-3099 or kwilliams@valdostacity.com for an application. The class is limited in size and applicants are selected on a first-come basis. The CPA is given twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. Applicants not selected for this session may be selected to attend the CPA in the fall, police said.
