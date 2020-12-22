VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department, in partnership with the Citizens Against Violence Venture Club and Patriot Tattooer, surprised a local Valdosta family with Christmas donations of food and gifts.
The organizations met at the family’s residence to hand-deliver the donations they collected and meet Kinshasa Martin and her four young children, organizers said in a statement.
Every year, the detectives at the police station donate to a family in need but partnered with others. The family has been long-time members of the Citizens Against Violence Venture Club and was chosen by Pastor J.D. Martin, chief executive officer and founder, and his wife, Ethel Martin.
“We wanted to get together as a community and show love for one another in this trying time,” Ethel Martin said, adding the family was chosen because it is always "dedicated, respectable and deserving.
Francesca Morris, owner of Patriot Tattooer, reached out to VPD to see how the shop could participate.
“Everybody at the shop took a vote and decided to sponsor a family this year. As a kid who grew up in the system, I think it is crucial to give back. You can always reach out to the police department if you want to get involved. That is the easier way to find out who needs help and what you can do,” Morris said.
“We were blessed today, and I am so thankful for it because it has been a difficult time. I was not sure if we would be able to have a Christmas this year,” Kinshasa Martin said.
Kinshasa Martin and her children have attended the Citizen Against Violence Venture Club for nearly three years, and are always a big help, Ethel Martin said.
For more information on community outreach efforts, contact Community Policing Officer Randall Hancock at (229) 242-2606 ext. 4090.
