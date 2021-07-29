VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is partnering with New Territory Outreach Ministries for a back-to-school drive this weekend, according to the police department.
VPD is collecting school supplies, which will be distributed at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, in Vallotton Park, 804 Woodlawn Drive.
Items incluce backpacks, notebooks, paper, pencils, scissors, Sharpies and colored markers, according to the department.
“We are always trying to build relationships between the police department and the community," Randall Hancock, VPD community policing officer, said in a statement. "This is one way we can give back by partnering with a local organization to help students as they prepare to go back to school."
Donations for the drive can be dropped off in a collection box in the VPD lobby, 500 N. Toombs St., or at RNR Tire Express, 1500 W. Hill Ave., until Friday, July 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.