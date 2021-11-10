VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department held a graduation ceremony for its 34th Citizen's Police Academy.
During the 10-week program, graduates learned a variety of topics to give them a more in-depth understanding of what Valdosta police officers are exposed to daily, city officials said in a statement.
"The objective of the Citizen's Police Academy is to give civilians a better understanding of the internal functions of a law enforcement agency and at the same time promoting a relationship between the Valdosta Police Department and the citizens served," city officials said.
“It feels great to complete this program and learn more about the department. It helped me understand better what they encounter each day. They do their best to protect us, and this course opened my eyes to how stressful that job can be,” said Monica Allen, a CPA graduate.
Class participants were joined by friends, family and VPD members Capt. Robert Renfroe, Cmdr. Matt O'Steen, Officer Randall Hancock, Cmdr. Bernard Robinson, Sgt. Sabrina Smith and Becky Parker-Hall. Each graduate was presented with a certificate of graduation and VPD coin presented by Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
"Though the program was insightful to all, it had a deeper meeting to one participant," city officials said.
"We had a son that was an officer with Valdosta Police Department who passed away in June of this year. He greatly enjoyed working here and I wanted to show my support for the organization. In a small way, it makes me feel closer to my son to be able to do this," said Robert Touchton, a CPA graduate.
The Valdosta Police Department will have its next Citizen's Police Academy in spring 2022. Interested residents may contact Officer Randall Hancock, (229) 242-2606 for an application. The class is limited in size, and applicants are selected on a first-come basis. The CPA is held twice a year, there are no fees to attend and all materials needed are provided free of charge.
