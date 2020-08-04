VALDOSTA – The Battle of the Badges: Guns vs. Hoses trophy stays home.
The Valdosta Police Department defeated the Valdosta Fire Department in the annual Guns vs. Hoses blood drive with both entities collecting 47 units total in the city hall annex last week.
The VPD earned a trophy, which was presented Monday, and bragging rights. Being the losing team, the VFD is tasked with washing safety vehicles based on a wager made beforehand, according to a city statement.
All blood donations benefit the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia.
“I want to express my gratitude to the City of Valdosta for continuing to be a wonderful sponsor for blood drives for the American Red Cross,” said Terri Jenkins, regional executive director.
“Special thanks to (Police) Chief Leslie Manahan and (Fire) Chief Brian Boutwell for their support and rallying their troops to help save lives.”
The two departments regularly come together on various occasions for the community, such as neighborhood walks, but the blood drive offers a competitive spirit between the duo.
For the first time in five years, the VPD took the Guns vs. Hoses trophy in 2019; a feat that Boutwell jokingly called a sympathy win.
The chiefs agree – the blood drive is not about which department comes out on top but rather the community.
Manahan said though the police officers competed against firemen, the goal was to collect more blood units than in the previous year.
“The biggest part is our community winning, and our goal is to beat 51 units,” she said, “and it doesn’t matter who wins at the end. It’s the community winning.”
Just shy of four units, the 2020 drive came close to reaching its target.
In the event’s first couple of hours, Manahan called the turnout incredible despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which Boutwell said threatened the city’s marketing attempts.
The chiefs are usually able to get out into the community and promote the Guns vs. Hoses drive in the days leading up to the event but could not this year.
“This year, with the pandemic, it has proven to be more challenging but the need for blood has not decreased so the challenge to getting the word out has been something new for us as well as dealing with the pandemic itself,” Boutwell said.
However challenging Boutwell deems the event’s marketing to be this year, both he and Manahan were able to bring their departments together to assist the Red Cross.
Though Manahan said the camaraderie and partnership between VFD and VPD is essential to better serve the community, she still has her competitive nature.
“Back the Blue,” she said with a smile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.