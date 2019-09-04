VPD chaplains complete training

VALDOSTA— The chaplains for the Valdosta Police Department recently completed their annual Georgia Association of Law Enforcement Chaplains training in Toccoa.
The training, which was 20 hours, consisted of classes in grief counseling, distracted driving, how trauma affects the community, mental-health issues, ministry in chaos, law enforcement as a family, confidentiality and other topics, police said.
The Valdosta Police Department chaplain program is voluntary and was established to "provide spiritual support and ministerial services, upon request, to members of the department, their immediate family members and citizens in times of injury, illness and the death of loved ones," police said. "The chaplains also serve as a liaison between the police department and citizens."
“We are proud of this accomplishment of our chaplains. We are thankful for all the support they provide to our department and the entire community,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
