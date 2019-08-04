VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department wants to warn residents of a rising number of thefts from vehicles in the city.
Items with significant value along with items of almost no value have been taken, police said.
The most common entry point into the vehicles have been unlocked doors.
"We are asking before leaving your vehicles remove any items of value and any items that appear to have value such as purses, pocketbooks, bookbags and electronics," police said in a statement.
Never leave handguns, rifles, shotgun or any other weapons in vehicles, police said. The typical offenders in these types of cases are looking for guns or items easily sold.
"These crimes of opportunity can most often be avoided by simply locking your vehicles doors and removing any items of value," police said.
“These cases are almost always solved by the citizens and officers communicating with one another. The tips we receive from citizens are essential in helping us solve crime,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
