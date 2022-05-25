VPD announces promotions, service years

Submitted Photo
The Valdosta Police Department hosted a ceremony to mark recent promotions and years of service. Years of Service 10 years went to Becky Parker-Hall, crime lab director, Sgt. Christopher Hicks, patrol, Detective Travis Jordan, burglary, CST Timothy Quimby, crime lab technician, Detective Dontrae Childs, person's detective, Julie Grantham, crime lab quality manager, Sgt. Eric Wagner, patrol, CST Michael Cartrett, crime scene technician, Wanda Rose, records clerk, Brian Brazil, maintenance; 15 years, Lt. Sabrina Smith, professional standards, Officer Alan Christopher, patrol, Daphne Covington, records clerk, Officer Stephen Turnmeyer, school resource officer; 20 years, Jill Salter, IT analyst, Tammie Hart, administrative assistant; 25 years, Lt. Ean Oliveto, IT analyst. Promotions: Sgt. Patrick Barrett, patrol, Sgt. Ishmeal Washington, patrol; Lt. Brett Boyd, training unit, Lt. Joel Hurley, patrol, Lt. Sabrina Smith, professional standards, Lt. Selena Phinney, crime scene technician, Lt. Jason Woods, training unit. Capt. Scottie Johns, professional standards, Capt. Jay Wolfe, training unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.