VALDOSTA – A vote is more than a vote to Jalen D. Smith, a Valdosta State University student.
It's his voice.
Smith watched his grandmother live a civilly active life, showing him the importance of voting at an early age, and now, at the age of 19, he is lighting that fire within his campus peers.
Alongside Sandra Y.G. Jones, who serves as director of the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion at VSU where Smith is a student assistant, they've kicked off an initiative called BLAZE the Ballot.
Jones said the goal is raising campus awareness about voting, adding there seems to be a gap in active voters ages 18-29. BLAZE the Ballot wants to teach people the process.
She referred to it as “an effort to resurrect that civic understanding, civic duty, responsibility and voting processes.”
Jones said she hopes students will understand their vote is their voice.
And that voice is powerful.
“If it didn't count, there wouldn't be such a push to silence your voice,” Jones said.
Smith was recruited because of his background in student education and government, giving him a lead in the program.
While BLAZE is connected to the name of the VSU mascot, Jones used it to create an acronym for the initiative.
B: Build a better campus community of general respect, inclusion and tolerance.
L: Learn about voting as the foundation of the democratic process.
A: Accountability to affect change through active civic engagement.
Z: Zealous about the future.
E: Encourage and emphasize voting culture on campus.
BLAZE the Ballot has held discussions, demonstrations and question-and-answer sessions allowing students to ask any and all questions about voting and to ensure they're properly registered to vote. Smith sat with students to make sure they were getting correct information and walked out-of-town students through how to either get back to vote or do an absentee ballot.
Smith has been able to talk with his peers and he said he's noticed many have changed their minds on voting in recent months.
“I had the pleasure of having conversations with students and they have changed how they felt about voting," he said. "They are seeing the civil unrest and know they have to rise to the occasion.”
His efforts don't just end at the university; Smith spends time outside of school working with other community organizations, promoting not only voting but issues such as participating in the census.
Looking to his personal future, Smith is pursuing a bachelor of science in education in secondary education and a bachelor of arts in history and said he never plans to stop educating others.
For now, his sights, and those of BLAZE the Ballot, will be set on the upcoming Nov. 3 Election Day.
Students successfully pushed to reopen the Valdosta State University polling place, after it had been closed for a couple of years.
The location can only be used by students who live on campus and are registered to vote in Lowndes County, but it still makes the voting process one step easier for eligible students.
Education about voter registration is also included in the initiative, reminding students that, if you're going to be living in a location for four years, consideration should be given to registering to vote in that area.
Voter registration for the presidential election ended Monday, Oct. 5. Early voting starts next week.
“Your civic duty doesn't end at the presidential election,” Jones said.
VSU suggests voters, student or not, visit ga411.com for voting information.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
