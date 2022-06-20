VALDOSTA – More than 50 photos were submitted to the Valdosta People's Choice Photo Contest and are now on display at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in the Tillman Gallery.
The City of Valdosta partnered with the Annette Howell Turner Center to host the opening reception for the 14th Annual Valdosta People's Choice Photo Contest Monday, June 13, city officials said in a statement.
The contest is sponsored by Valdosta Main Street and Coleman Talley. Professional and amateur photographers were encouraged to "capture the beauty of life in Valdosta through their lenses and display our truly unique community," city officials said.
The contest categories are:
– Arts & Architecture: Public art/sculptures, urban design, cityscapes and landmarks.
– Daily Life: Working/learning from home, new hobbies or projects. Capturing experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.
– People's Choice Adult: "Don't have a photo that fits those categories? We love seeing every beautiful image captured in our community."
– People's Choice Youth: The public will vote on the Youth Best in Show.
Voting will run through July 14, the public is invited to view the photos displayed on the respective canvas and vote on their favorite submissions, city officials said. The Turner Center for the Arts is open for visitation of these works of art 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Contest winners will be announced at the 14th anniversary awards reception which will be held 5-7 p.m., July 18, at the arts center. A $200 cash prize will be awarded for first-place winners in each category. Three honorable mentions will also be selected, one for each category.
The youth first-place winner will receive a $100 cash award. A youth honorable mention will also be recognized. The public will also vote on the first-place photo for the youth contest (ages 16 and younger) and one honorable mention. The youth first-place winner will receive a $100 cash award.
The photographs will remain on display in the Tillman Gallery through Wednesday, July 27, when they will become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December in various communities.
For more information, call the Turner Center for the Arts, (229) 247-2787, or the city's public information office, (229) 259-3548.
