VALDOSTA — The city approved putting the "Brunch Bill" referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot.
At a Valdosta City Council meeting Thursday, the council voted 5-1 to give voters the opportunity to move alcohol sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. on Sundays. Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody voted against.
Senate Bill 17, known as the "Brunch Bill," was signed into law May 8, 2018 and permits counties and municipalities with Sunday alcohol sales, such as Valdosta, to allow earlier Sunday sales.
The item was added to the city agenda after members of the public spoke in favor of it at a recent meeting.
If the referendum is approved by voters, establishments eligible for Sunday sales would be able to serve alcohol from 11 a.m. until midnight Sundays only if they have purchased a Sunday sales license.
Businesses eligible for Sunday sales must get at least half of their total annual gross revenue from the sale of food, prepared meals or the rental of rooms for overnight lodging, according to city records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.