VALDOSTA – Election Day is here.

Voters will decide the winner of some local races while determining who will run as partisan candidates in the November general election. 

Locally, primary votes are casting ballots for some non-partisan Lowndes County school board seats, some county commissioners, legislators and area superior court judges. Many of these races feature candidates who are unopposed.

Statewide, voters are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and congressional representatives and senator, specifically to see who will run against partisan opponents in November.

Registered voters could cast ballots during the past three weeks in early voting.

In Lowndes County, 7,697 voters cast early ballots. The Lowndes County Board of Elections office had received 289 absentee ballots.

Primary Election Day is scheduled 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Qualifying Lowndes County candidates are:

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

DISTRICT 2

David Houtz Jr. (Republican)

Scott “Scottie” Orenstein (incumbent) (Republican)

DISTRICT 3

Tally Mark Wisenbaker (incumbent) (Republican)

DISTRICT 4

John Burton III (Republican)

Demarcus Marshall (incumbent) (Democrat)

SCHOOL BOARD

DISTRICT 1 (non-partisan)

H. Michael Davis (incumbent)

Marilyn Griffith-Creary

Sheila R. Thomas

DISTRICT 2 (non-partisan)

Fred M. Wetherington

DISTRICT 3 (non-partisan)

Darrell Presley

Erin Price

STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 8

Russ Goodman (incumbent) (Republican)

STATE REPRESENTATIVES

DISTRICT 174

John Corbett (incumbent) (Republican)

DISTRICT 175

Bill Blanchard (Republican)

John LaHood (incumbent) (Republican)

DISTRICT 176

James Burchett (incumbent) (Republican)

DISTRICT 177

Dexter Sharper (incumbent) (Democrat)

SOUTHERN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT (non-partisan)

Brian McDaniel, Moultrie (incumbent)

James L. Prine, Thomasville (incumbent)

Gregory A. Voyles, Hahira (incumbent)

Three challengers for the seat of Judge James E. Hardy who is retiring: Catherine Mims-Smith, Robert L. Moore Jr., William Long Whitesell

More information: Contact the Lowndes County Board of Elections, (229) 671-2850; e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com; or visit lowndescounty.com/221/Elections-Voting.

