VALDOSTA – Election Day is here.
Voters will decide the winner of some local races while determining who will run as partisan candidates in the November general election.
Locally, primary votes are casting ballots for some non-partisan Lowndes County school board seats, some county commissioners, legislators and area superior court judges. Many of these races feature candidates who are unopposed.
Statewide, voters are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and congressional representatives and senator, specifically to see who will run against partisan opponents in November.
Registered voters could cast ballots during the past three weeks in early voting.
In Lowndes County, 7,697 voters cast early ballots. The Lowndes County Board of Elections office had received 289 absentee ballots.
Primary Election Day is scheduled 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
The general election is Nov. 8.
Qualifying Lowndes County candidates are:
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
DISTRICT 2
David Houtz Jr. (Republican)
Scott “Scottie” Orenstein (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 3
Tally Mark Wisenbaker (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 4
John Burton III (Republican)
Demarcus Marshall (incumbent) (Democrat)
SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 1 (non-partisan)
H. Michael Davis (incumbent)
Marilyn Griffith-Creary
Sheila R. Thomas
DISTRICT 2 (non-partisan)
Fred M. Wetherington
DISTRICT 3 (non-partisan)
Darrell Presley
Erin Price
STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 8
Russ Goodman (incumbent) (Republican)
STATE REPRESENTATIVES
DISTRICT 174
John Corbett (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 175
Bill Blanchard (Republican)
John LaHood (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 176
James Burchett (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 177
Dexter Sharper (incumbent) (Democrat)
SOUTHERN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT (non-partisan)
Brian McDaniel, Moultrie (incumbent)
James L. Prine, Thomasville (incumbent)
Gregory A. Voyles, Hahira (incumbent)
Three challengers for the seat of Judge James E. Hardy who is retiring: Catherine Mims-Smith, Robert L. Moore Jr., William Long Whitesell
More information: Contact the Lowndes County Board of Elections, (229) 671-2850; e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com; or visit lowndescounty.com/221/Elections-Voting.
