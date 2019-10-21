VALDOSTA – Tiffany Linkswiler is happy.
The assistant supervisor of elections for Lowndes County, Linkswiler reports the first week of early voting has gone well.
At the Lowndes County Board of Elections, voters can early vote using the new ICX touchscreen machines Monday through Friday, even this past Saturday and Sunday.
“So far, people seem to like the new machines,” Linkswiler said.
The biggest difference between the new voting machines and the old is the printing function, she said.
Printing and reviewing a paper ballot are a welcome choice.
“We have some magnifying glasses at the ballot review station to help older voters,” Linkswiler said. “We even have some reading glasses, in case people forget to bring theirs.”
Between Monday, Oct. 14, and Friday, Oct. 18, 1,187 Lowndes County voters cast ballots, according to the board of elections. Seventy-one people cast ballots Saturday.
“I feel like more people are interested in voting right now,” Linkswiler said.
Early voting continues 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, said Cox.
Early voting is held at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. The Nov. 5 election will be held at polling places throughout the city and county.
People living in city limits can vote on the next Valdosta mayor, as well as select Valdosta City Council and Valdosta Board of Education races and the "brunch bill" allowing establishments to serve starting at 11 a.m. instead of 12:30 p.m. Sundays. City races are also scheduled in other Lowndes County municipalities. And voters in municipalities and other portions of Lowndes County can vote for the eighth special purpose local option sales tax.
