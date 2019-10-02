VALDOSTA — Deadline to register to vote in the municipal races, the special purpose local option sales tax and the "brunch bill" referendum is Monday, Oct. 7.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 5. Early voting is scheduled 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 14-18; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, said Deb Cox, Lowndes County election supervisor.
Early voting is held at Lowndes County Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. The Nov. 5 election will be held at polling places throughout the city and county.
Registered voters living in cities can vote in the municipal elections and for the "brunch bill" in Valdosta. All city and Lowndes County registered voters can place a vote for SPLOST VIII — the penny tax, if approved, will go into effect as SPLOST VII ends.
Valdosta City Council voted earlier this year to put the "brunch bill" up to a referendum vote. If approved, the bill would move alcohol sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays within Valdosta city limits.
City voters will also decide races in Valdosta, Dasher, Hahira and Remerton.
Valdosta Mayor: David Sumner, Brooks D. Bivins, J.D. Rice, Kevin J. Bussey, Scott James Matheson. Incumbent Mayor John Gayle is not seeking reelection.
Valdosta City Council District 1: Vivian Miller-Cody, incumbent.
Valdosta City Council District 3: Sonny Vickers, incumbent; Thomas B. McIntyre Sr.
Valdosta City Council District 5: Tim Carroll, incumbent.
Valdosta City Council At-Large: Ben H. Norton, incumbent; Edgar “Nicky” Tooley, Adrian J. Rivers, Jeremy L. Stone.
Valdosta School Board District 1: Liz Shumphard, incumbent.
Valdosta School Board District 2: Kelisa V. Brown, incumbent; David A. Gilyard.
Valdosta School Board District 3: Warren “Sweet” Lee, incumbent.
Hahira City Council District 2: Kenneth Davis, incumbent.
Hahira City Council District 3: Patrick Warren, incumbent.
Dasher City Council Post 3: Bill Hatfield, incumbent.
Dasher City Council Post 4: Anita Armstrong Scott, incumbent.
Remerton Mayor: Cornelius Holsendolph, incumbent.
Remerton City Council: Steven Koffler, incumbent; Bill Wetherington, incumbent.
More information: Call the elections office, (229) 671-2850 or e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.
