VALDOSTA – Vote by Mail is available for everyone, according to election officials.
People don’t need a reason to request a mail ballot application. Simply call the elections office to have an application sent, election officials said. The ballot is mailed within 24 hours of receiving the application back in the Lowndes County elections office.
Elderly, disabled, military and military dependents overseas are eligible to receive all ballots for all elections for the remainder of the calendar year after submitting an application.
Call the Lowndes County elections office or email today for a Vote by Mail application, (229) 671-2850 or elections@lowndescounty.com.
