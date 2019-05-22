Volunteers wanted to build Valdosta military monument

VALDOSTA – Set to be unveiled on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, a monument in Freedom Park will honor the military community.
The Public Art Advisory Committee is seeking help with constructing a six-foot high, six-foot wide art project that will pay tribute to the men and women who have served in the military.
Marty Haythorn, the monument’s lead artist, will guide volunteers through the process during free workshops held at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts annex, 601 N. Patterson St., on select dates.
Sementha Mathews, Turner executive director, said the piece will depict military core values such as honor.
“Everybody will have certain pieces, and then, he (Haythorn) will put it all together,” she said. “It’s going to be really amazing.”
The upper section of the monument will be a 40-square-foot mosaic that will feature military depictions of both war and peacetime with historical images fired on ceramic tiles, according to organizers.
Also depicted will be stars and stripes as well as individual members of the military from the region.
Mathews said the piece is a way to thank veterans, military members serving now and military members who have lost their lives.
“Art is an expression, so it’s nice to see all these people (volunteers) come together and actually build this monument together to say thank you; we appreciate you; we honor you,” she said.
Organizers ask that community members loan photographs or digital images of either wartime scenes or of relatives who have served in the military.
Volunteers must be at least middle-school age. Space is limited.
Turner will host workshops from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. daily June 4-6. Call (229) 247-2787 to register.
