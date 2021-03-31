HAHIRA – In observance of Earth Day, the City of Hahira will host a community clean-up from 9 a.m.-noon, April 24.
The clean-up will take place at Union Road, West Stanfill Street, Newsome Street, Main Street and East Coleman Drive.
"By hosting an Earth Day event, we are raising awareness and advocating for environment-friendly choices," Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director, said. "It provides the opportunity for the community to come together and give back to the City of Hahira. Loving where you live is so important and we want to be sure that we are working together to keep it clean."
Supplies can be retrieved from the City of Hahira's tent at the Hahira Farmers Market.
Visit facebook.com/hahirahappenings.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.