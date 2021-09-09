HAHIRA – Volunteers will participate in the Hahira Fall Community Clean-Up Day next week.
Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director, said supplies can be retrieved 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 18, from the City of Hahira's Farmers Market tent.
"The community clean-up is a day we look forward to in Hahira every year," she said. "It provides the community with an opportunity to give back to the city that we all love. In Hahira, we strive for excellence and we invite everyone to come out and help keep Hahira beautiful."
Work areas are West Stanfill Street, Union Road, Main Street, West Park Street, Newsome Street and local parks.
Price said the city recommends volunteers follow COVID-19 guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Email jprice@hahiraga.gov for more information.
