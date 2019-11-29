Volunteers needed for Andersonville wreaths

ANDERSONVILLE – Andersonville National Historic Site invites people to remember and honor military veterans during the winter season by participating in the Wreaths Across America event on Saturday, Dec. 14.
At noon, the Civil Air Patrol will conduct a brief ceremony in Andersonville National Cemetery to honor America's armed forces, organizers said. The ceremony is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a wreath for placement on a veteran’s grave.
"After the ceremony, attendees can help remember our fallen veterans by placing wreaths sponsored through Wreaths Across America on graves in the national cemetery," organizers said.
Andersonville National Cemetery needs help placing the wreaths from Wreaths Across America this year. Park entrance and the event are free, and park officials encourage everyone to come out and be a part of this opportunity to remember the military men and women who are buried in the cemetery and in national cemeteries across the nation, organizers said.
For more information on the park, call (229) 924-0343, or visit www.nps.gov/ande/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.