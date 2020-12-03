VALDOSTA – "No one in Valdosta-Lowndes County should be hungry," Valdosta Councilwoman Sandra Tooley said. "We don't want it."
Tooley founded the South Street Community Care House, which provides meals and clothing to residents in need twice a week.
Rather than allowing people to walk up and receive prepared meals, as the care house usually does, residents have been getting groceries in a drive-through fashion during the pandemic, she said.
"We will find a way to get you some food, especially if you've got kids," Tooley said.
Donated food includes fruit, vegetables, dried goods, chicken, ham, milk and yogurt. The majority of the food is contributions from Second Harvest of South Georgia, Tooley said.
The amount of people served has increased since the pandemic began with volunteers benefitting an average of 300 residents weekly and 2,600 to 3,000 monthly. Pre-COVID-19, the care house served an average of 1,200 people.
In November, 2,896 food boxes were donated, Tooley said, adding the recipients are diverse in age and race.
People travel from other areas to get food, such as a mother who lost her job and had to relocate with her children, Tooley said. Local agencies pick up food for their clients.
"There's a need for it for a lot of reasons," she said.
Tooley called the ability to benefit residents "God-given."
"It makes us feel good," she said. "We're happy to be helping out in the community."
The care house will return to serving prepared meals in January once a month.
Volunteers, most of whom have been tested for COVID-19, wear masks and gloves, Tooley said.
Anyone needing food can drive to the house, 311 South St., and sign up to receive groceries. Organizers ask people in cars to wear masks.
Donations are offered 1:30-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday weekly.
Food and clothing donations are being accepted 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The care house has paused its tutoring program due to the pandemic.
Call (229) 834-0979 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.