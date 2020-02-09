Voluntary evacuation in Cook County due to silo fire

ADEL — A voluntary evacuation has been launched in Cook County near a silo where a fire broke out Sunday morning, according to an official.
The voluntary evacuation extends a mile from Sanderson Farm's Feed Mill, 3140 JM Drive, Adel, said Johnny West, Cook County's emergency management director.
"There is no chemical involved," he said. The silo was full of soybean mill, and company policy required a mandatory evacuation of employees from the site, he said.
"The voluntary evacuation (surrounding the Sanderson Farm site) was out of an abundance of caution," West said.
West compared the situation to the January 2018 explosion of a pecan hull silo in Valdosta, in which no one was hurt but windows were blown out for several blocks around.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.