Sarah Warrender's favorite high school songs:
Unlike the other two whippersnappers submitting songs from their high school days, I didn't have a lot of internet access in my early and mid-teens. I didn't have a cell phone. I certainly didn't have an iPod.
No, no. I went to high school in the good old days when we passed notes in the halls and relied on the radio to learn about music. Or better yet: CD compilations.
Also, during high school, I went through a heavy "Christian music only" phase. Or at the very least, "church adjacent." That all being said, here are some of the songs that shaped my high school years.
"Marilyn Manson ate my Girlfriend" by Relient K
When I was 16, I had definitely jumped full-fledged into the church music only zone. I was heavily listening to mostly radio-friendly pop or various groups that would be fit for a mom convention at the local church. I had heard a few bands that were labeled as Christian punk, but it was all a little heavier and more chaotic than Baby Sarah was ready to dive into at the time. And then I got a compilation from the local Christian bookstore that changed my listening forever. Relient K quickly became my favorite band due to pop punk sounds and catchy lyrics. I joined their "RK Air Conditioner & Fan Club" because I'm a sucker for a pun. They were the gateway music to the punk and hardcore that I listened to in college and I'm grateful for those dudes from Canton, Ohio.
"I Want It That Way" by Backstreet Boys
The boy bands of the late '90s/early 2000s snuck in right before the Christian music only phase of my life. In middle school, Hanson was life. By freshman year, the debate of Backstreet Boys versus *NSync was the only political conversation I would engage in with any type of fervor. BSB was my boy band of choice. And not to say that I was right, but which of the two bands is together and touring this summer? Definitely not *NSync.
"What If I Stumble" by dc Talk
The first time I sang a song in public, it was freshman year at our variety show and I decided that one of the more ballad-esque songs from dc Talk's "Jesus Freak" album was the best way to go. The group was known for being Christian rappers, so there is a videotape somewhere in Iowa of me singing and then slowly rapping the bridges. If you find that tape, please burn it. Thank you.
"Brown Eyed Girl" by Van Morrison
Every school dance, the two main high school sweethearts would have some sort of falling out and by the end of the night, Greg would kindly request the DJ play "Brown Eyed Girl" and for some reason, blue-eyed Kayla would accept that gesture as an apology and they would dance again. I didn't get it then. I don't get it now. But every time I hear that song, I'm transported to my dimly lit and poorly decorated high school cafeteria.
"Shackles (Praise You)" by Mary Mary
Again, Christian music reigned supreme during high school for me, but Mary Mary got mainstream radio play, making my tastes relevant! I could be cool! I almost had rhythm! This song was recently featured in a Stormzy track and it took me straight back to dancing (but not scandalously — leave room for Jesus) before youth group.
Desiree Carver's favorite high school songs:
When I think back to high school, I remember poorly applied makeup, wristbands, skater shoes and pants that were either five times too big or five times too small. There were also wallet chains to somehow protect the money you definitely didn't have.
Tech shifted from trendy large iPods to trendy tiny iPods and we packed them full of every emotional song we could think of written by every guy with angled bangs and a possible trendy drug problem.
The years were 2003-07 and many bands I still listen to rose to fame during that time. Since I still listen to these bands, it was difficult to listen back to earlier songs and nail down which specific ones truly captured my angst and depression.
Upon a few re-listens, these are the five songs I was able to nail down:
“Lunacy Fringe” by The Used
The Used was my favorite band then and are still one of my favorite bands now. Lead singer Bert McCracken was the background on my oversized desktop computer and I've been currently trying to figure out if I can work one of their songs into my upcoming wedding. While all of the songs from their first two albums could be listed here, I decided to narrow it down to the one I distinctly remember having lyrics as my MSN messenger status. Their second album, “In Love and Death,” released in 2004 and somehow I felt it reflected a lot of my 14-year-old feelings.
“Title and Registration” by Death Cab for Cutie
Every heartbreak or setback as a teenager sent you into a weird downward spiral of listening to music that reflected your overly dramatic mood. This was my dramatic song. Death Cab for Cutie is still making music and have made quite a few emotional bangers in the years since, but this was certainly the first track I remember listening to and thinking “Yes. This is sad enough to listen to while I'm already sad.”
“A Favor House Atlantic” by Coheed and Cambria
Coheed and Cambria has also been one of my favorite bands for as long as I can remember and I had to listen to quite a few tracks before I found one that I felt screamed Past Desiree. My selection of this one is solely because I was just discussing how “Good eye, sniper. Here I shoot, you run” was what appeared when you hovered over my avatar on Xbox.
“Everything Is Alright” by Motion City Soundtrack
Not to be a bummer during a light-hearted list, but high school is the time when I started to realize the absolute crippling anxiety I felt over small things wasn't actually normal. I was later diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, among other things, but I remember how much I appreciated this song. “Because I hate the ocean, theme parks and airplanes, Talking with strangers, waiting in line. I'm through with these pills that make me sit still. 'Are you feeling fine?' Yes, I feel just fine.” It hit hard when I was 15 and it still hits hard now.
“Fable” by Gatsby's American Dream
In high school, I really only played video games and read books. Sometime during these years I discovered the band Gatsby's American Dream who based many of their songs on books. “Fable” is specifically about William Golding's “Lord of the Flies” which was then and is still now my favorite book.
Dalton Spangler's favorite high school songs:
Springsteen - Eric Church
As a teenage boy entering high school in 2011, my mind was fairly simple. I liked girls, video games and being different. Where I was in Florida, girls weren’t interested in boys that played video games or were different. They were interested in country boys. So, I began to embrace my country roots while simultaneously trying to be different by preferring '90s country over new country. “Springsteen'' was a new country song I liked at the time.
Manic Depressive Named Laughing Boy - Modest Mouse
In 2011, there were mainly two ways a kid could find new music, YouTube and Pandora. Listening to alt-rock radio on Pandora introduced me to so many bands including what would grow to become my favorite band of high school, Modest Mouse. My friends thought they were garbage but I liked the weird alt-country/indie rock presentation. I identified with it. “Manic Depressive Named Laughing Boy'' represents that sound while simultaneously being an obscure piece of the band’s discography I discovered on YouTube.
Will Calls (Diplo Remix) - Grizzly Bear
Also in 2011, Dubstep was a massive musical trend that would die out soon after. But the genre would open my ears to more electronic acts I would’ve never heard and sent me down deep rabbit holes on YouTube searching for the next big bass drop. “Will Calls” fused two of my favorite genres of the time, indie rock and dubstep.
Beautiful - Eminem
Toward the middle of my high school career, I began to listen to more hip-hop and rap. But I remember Eminem blew my mind in high school for his sheer volume of excellent work. During this time in my life, I went through one of my first experiences with depression while also losing my religion. “Beautiful” pushed me through those times and made me contextualize my situation. I knew I didn’t have it as bad as some people but they were still my problems. I stopped being apologetic for feeling sorry about feeling sorry.
Nausea - Jeff Rosenstock
To cap off this sentimental list of mushy trash, “Nausea” captures the feeling I had my senior year of not knowing where I was going or what I was doing with my life. The lyrics, “I got so tired of discussing my future / I started avoiding the people I love,” really hit me. I discovered the song through a music critic channel on YouTube called The Needle Drop. This would be my first exposure to Jeff Rosenstock’s music which would come to define my recent college years and also introduced me to the world of punk rock. I accredit Rosenstock and The Needle Drop for much of my interest in music today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.