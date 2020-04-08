VMS takes home Reading Bowl win

EDITOR'S NOTE: This event occurred prior to the local spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Middle School Reading Bowl Team won first place at the middle school level VCS District Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl earlier this year.
The Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl is an academic competition where students are quizzed about 10 books nominated for the Georgia Children’s books awards, school officials said in a recently released statement.
