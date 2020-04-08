VMS takes home Reading Bowl win

Submitted PhotoValdosta Middle School students Shelby Steel, Myles Simpson, Carlos Gosier, Hannah Childress, Nyla Cook, Eloui Pufong, Marie Boles, Morganna Donathan, Julie Morris, Nandini Thanki, Miren Patel, Zaria Johnson, not pictured, Lauren Pickett, competed in the Reading Bowl. 

EDITOR'S NOTE: This event occurred prior to the local spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Middle School Reading Bowl Team won first place at the middle school level VCS District Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl earlier this year.

The Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl is an academic competition where students are quizzed about 10 books nominated for the Georgia Children’s books awards, school officials said in a recently released statement.

