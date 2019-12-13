VMS students design rocket

Submitted PhotoSixth-grade STEM students at Valdosta Middle School were challenged to a rocket design competition. Students had to work through the VMS design process: question and define, imagine, plan, design, test and analyze, reflect and improve, and communicate. Rockets were made with two-liter bottles. Students did two test launches and redesigned before their final launch. Dillen Patel, Mason Slaughter, Carter McGhin, Austin Sanderson participate in the rocket launch.

Submitted Photo

