VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School Players October schedule reads like a full season as the school theatre organization takes on several fairy tales in the weeks to come.
Toni Jarvis, VMS Players director, presents one production for each grade – sixth, seventh and eighth, almost on a schedule of week after week this month.
All of the shows are scheduled to be presented at the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St.
OCTOBER SHOWS
– "Adventures of Fairy Tales," presented by sixth grade, Oct. 8; "Magical Wonders with No Magic," presented by sixth grade, Oct. 10.
"These two productions are student-written performances based on classic fairy tales with a twist," Jarvis said. "Students are not allowed to use magic in telling their stories."
– "Rumpelstiltskin, The True Hero," presented by seventh grade, Oct. 22, 24.
"At last, Rumpelstiltskin gets to be the hero," according to a VMS Players synopsis. "Based on the original Grimm fairy tale, this traditionally misunderstood character earns a well-deserved happy ending, winning the hand of Freya, the beautiful miller’s daughter. Both comic and suspenseful, and using elements of other fairy tales and classical myths, this adaptation involves King Grood, the (not very) Good; his vain son, Prince Werther; and an unscrupulous chancellor. Rumpelstiltskin, a handicapped young man, is actually Prince Werther’s twin, whom the soft-hearted miller could not bring himself to kill on the chancellor’s order years earlier. Due to the kingdom’s approaching bankruptcy, the miller makes a dangerous attempt to have Freya selected as Werther’s princess, resulting in the well-known 'spinning straw into gold' test."
"This performance is also being offered as a Theatre for Young Audiences on the day of the evening performance," Jarvis said.
– Aladdin, presented by eighth grade, Oct. 29.
VMS synopsis: "Romance, mystery, and more fun than a magic carpet ride – that's what makes this richly imaginative version of the story of Aladdin such a winner. You'll love all the colorful characters, including Yahoo and his pet snake, who serve as narrators; the evil magician, El Kahsid; the beautiful Princess Celestia; the spoiled, obnoxious Gorgan, who wants to marry the Princess; the lamp and ring Genies and their wish-granting associates; the poetic cave creeps; and finally Aladdin himself, who starts out as a lazy, insolent boy but proves himself to be a prince."
The performance is also being offered as a Theatre for Young Audiences on the day of the evening performance, Jarvis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.