VMS establishes student government

VALDOSTA – The eighth-grade class has elected officials to head the first student government council at Valdosta Middle School.
The students were nominated by teachers and voted on by peers, school officials said in a statement. The government body consists of two representatives from each eighth-grade team.
"The primary objective of the organization is to provide a communication link between the faculty and student body," school officials said. "However, the group is already evolving and has projects in the works."
