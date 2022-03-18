VMS Drama presents 'Moana'

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School Drama presents Disney's "Moana Jr." on stage at the Valdosta City Schools Performing Arts Center, 2101 Barrack Obama Boulevard.
The show runs 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, school officials said.
The "Jr." designation means the show has been abridged for younger performers.
General admission: $5. Teachers & staff: $3. Students: $2. Children younger than 5: Free.
