MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Vision readiness is essential to every airman. Their eye sight is the last thing they should have to worry about while doing their job.
The 23rd Medical Group optometry clinic is responsible for maintaining Moody Air Force Base airmen’s ability to see and provides eyewear to those with vision impairments, and now offers six new options of frames for active-duty members.
“Vision correction is vital to optimal performance,” said Maj. Stephanie King, 23rd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron human performance flight commander. “It is important that members have two pairs of glasses in case one pair breaks or is lost. With our new stock of frames, airmen will have more options than ever to meet that need.”
Air Force Instruction 44-117 Ophthalmic Services outlines the need for active-duty members to have two pairs of serviceable glasses and gas mask inserts at all times. Though it’s ultimately the member’s responsibility to uphold the standards of the regulation, it is optometry’s job to help them comply with it through a series of exams and check-ups.
“For new military members, we perform an initial distant visual acuity check, which assesses their ability to see a Snellen chart from a distance,” said Staff Sgt. Trevor Frey, 23rd OMRS optometry technician. “After that members will come in for their yearly eye exam, where we ensure the member will be fit for glasses and have everything they need in order to be vision ready.”
In addition to supplying eyewear, optometry professionals help keep airmen vision ready by performing specialty tests to check for eye disorders.
“Visual acuity is just one part of the process,” Frey said. “It’s where we determine whether an airman needs corrective lenses. Beyond that we use specialty tests to look for signs of eye disorders, such as glaucoma, intraocular cancer or cataracts.”
All of these processes are part of regularly scheduled exams provided by optometry; however, patients in need of an unscheduled appointment are instructed to stop by 8-9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays or call the appointment line if a problem with their vision arises.
“The process for making an appointment is simple,” said Tech. Sgt. Latrisha Skinner, 23rd OMRS optometry technician. “A member can call the appointment line and speak with a representative who can schedule a time to be seen based on the immediacy of the need. If it’s an emergency, the member is instructed to call 911. We want to ensure our airmen are taken care of and aren’t putting off going to optometry because they’re intimidated by the process.”
Keeping military personnel vision ready is essential. If airmen can’t see, they can’t perform their job and in turn, they can’t complete the Air Force mission.
“The process for getting my glasses was easy,” said Airman 1st Class Kristopher Emory, 822nd Base Defense Squadron fire team member. “Now I have two pairs and I don’t have to worry about losing or breaking one while physically training. It’s one less thing to think about because I know I have a backup pair.”
If a member is experiencing pain, red eyes, vision problems or needs to schedule an appointment, call the appointment line, (229) 257-2778.
