VALDOSTA – The U.S. Department of Education issued a statement that while schools will be given the option to request a waiver for the accountability and school identification requirements, there will be no waiving of federal testing.
Valdosta City Schools is adapting to the ruling.
Georgia Superintendent Richard Woods has advocated waiving federal testing, refiling a testing waiver alongside Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month.
Woods has since released a statement following the decision from the USED.
“The good news is that USED is inviting states to request a waiver, for the 2020-21 school year, of the accountability and school identification requirements in federal law. This would apply to CCRPI along with the identification of schools for state support (CSI and TSI). As soon as we receive additional information from USED, Georgia will seek all available flexibility from these requirements,” Woods said.
Unfortunately, there is disappointing news as well, he said.
"USED has made it clear they will not waive federal testing requirements for 2020-21. This means Georgia will have to proceed with administering the Georgia Milestones assessment this spring," Woods said. "I completely disagree with this decision and believe it shows the continued disconnect between Washington, D.C., and the realities of the classroom. At this point, our focus is on ensuring this disheartening decision does not harm the health and safety of any Georgia student.”
On a local level, the Valdosta Board of Education reviewed it during its work session this week.
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason told board members this means flexibility will be granted with the administering of tests, such as possibly offering shorter versions, allowing virtual students to take them at home. The testing window can also be extended through the summer or beginning of next school year.
“We have not heard from the state yet as to what they are going to allow us to do, but the U.S. Department of Education has granted flexibility and we are thankful for that,” Cason said.
The school system is held accountable for the Georgia Milestone assessment, according to Cason, and while he said the city would like to know how the students have performed, he wants to be realistic in this unprecedented year and doesn't want to further stress students and teachers.
Woods acknowledged at-home learners in his statement regarding the testing.
“With these changes in place to remove student and teacher consequences, the federal removal of the 95% participation requirement and the clear direction of USED that students should not be brought into school buildings for the purpose of taking a test, I have communicated to Georgia school districts that they should not require virtual students to come into the building solely for the purpose of taking Georgia Milestones and should ensure that parents understand this option is available to them,” Woods said.
He concluded by saying he appreciates the flexibility offered but is disappointed in the approach to testing as he continues “to believe that high-stakes standardized tests in the middle of a pandemic are not necessary, wise or useful.”
