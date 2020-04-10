VALDOSTA – As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the county and the globe, its reach affects all industries.
Air travel is no exception.
On Wednesday morning, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority held its monthly meeting on the videoconferencing platform Zoom.
During the airport manager's report, Jim Galloway, executive director and airport manager, informed authority members that the last two weeks of March dramatically impacted the number of travelers coming through the airport.
He said the recent flights contain four or five passengers per flight.
“It’s very low," Galloway told The Valdosta Daily Times. "It’s down about 90%.”
Normally operating three flights daily, Delta reduced the number of flights to two a day as of Wednesday morning.
When reviewing price comparisons to flights from surrounding airports, Galloway reported the airport had many competitively priced flights during the month of March.
But low-cost airfare does not seem to be persuading travelers to fly in the midst of a global pandemic.
“Ticket prices are good if someone would actually go,” he said.
Additionally, the authority approved $1.452 million for its 2021 budget.
