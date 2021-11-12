VALDOSTA – COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at a dozen and less patients in the past week at South Georgia Medical Center.
Meanwhile, the hospital and Lowndes County have reported four virus-related deaths since the first of the week, according to hospital and state records.
At the beginning of the week, SGMC reported seven hospitalized COVID-19 patients; its lowest number of virus patients since July 5. By mid week, the number rose to 12 and was at 11 near the end of the week.
Two hospital deaths were reported this week, increasing the count to 446 virus-related deaths at SGMC since the beginning of the pandemic.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The county has reported two more COVID-19 deaths this week raising the number to 227 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported more than 11,000 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH late this week. The number of new cases has not changed much since late last week.
There have been more than 10,320 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 90 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported that 59 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 62 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Oct. 29 through Nov. 4.
The percentages of unvaccinated patients was not included with the latest SGMC report.
SGMC has released 2,336 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 44,452 vaccinations administered.
