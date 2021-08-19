Virus closes private Adel school

ADEL — A private school in Adel is temporarily closing its building due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Community Christian Academy suspended in-person instruction Thursday, according to a posting on the school’s Facebook page.
Students were to bring their books home and teachers were to contact families on how their classes would continue to work and learn from home, the posting said.
The projected date for returning to the school building is Sept. 13.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
