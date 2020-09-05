Virtually Art: Online exhibit spotlights art faculty

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery invites the community to explore Art & Design Faculty Exhibition 2020 at www.vsugallery.org/faculty.
Julie Bowland, gallery director, said the virtual multi-media show features “a wide variety of media, aesthetic outlooks and visual expression representing the broad range of interests and talents of the VSU Department of Art & Design.”
Art & Design Faculty Exhibition 2020 showcases works by a few new faculty artists as well as some returning favorites — Julie Bowland, Evelyn Davis-Walker, Lindsay Godin, Craig Hawkins, Abigail Heuss, Selena Nawrocki, Ray Noll, Kyoung-Im Park, Lauren Peterson, Michael Schmidt, Taylor Shaw and Kaleena Stasiak, university officials said in a statement.
“This very popular event is where our Department of Art & Design faculty members show that they don’t just ‘talk the talk' but also ‘walk the walk,’ as all studio instructors are also practicing artists and designers,” Bowland said.
Due to the ongoing global health crisis, the Dedo Maranville Fine Gallery’s physical on-campus location will remain closed throughout the fall semester. Believing walls and a ceiling are not required to celebrate the arts, the gallery staff plans to temporarily host all upcoming exhibits on a virtual platform at www.vsugallery.org. The next show, Art & Design Foundations Exhibit, opens virtually Sept. 28.
Contact Bowland, (229) 333-5835, or jabowlan@valdosta.edu, to learn more about VSU’s virtual gallery.
